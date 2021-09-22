CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Power Swabs for Whiter Teeth

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife is starting to feel more like normal every day... and that's something to smile about! Lifestyle expert Amy Vanderoef joined us to share how we can get our smiles even brighter!. She also shared an AM Northwest viewer special: Get 40% off plus free shipping and a free stain-out...

katu.com

Comments / 0

Related
wspa.com

5 Minutes Is All It Takes With Power Swabs

“The following is sponsored content from Power Swabs”. Whitening your teeth is an easy way to look younger, feel confident and appear healthier and it can be done in just five minutes a day with Power Swabs. 40% Off + Free Shipping and Quick Stick Pen. 1-800-665-2094.
HEALTH
abc27.com

True Earth Health : Power Swabs

Get whiter, brighter teeth in just seven days with Power Swabs! The gentle yet effective formula will get your teeth several shades whiter in just 5 minutes a day! Take advantage of the special offer for Good Day PA viewers and order now!
HEALTH
wearegreenbay.com

Brighten your smile in minutes with Power Swabs

(WFRV) – You can brighten your smile without a huge financial or time commitment and Power Swabs won’t hurt your sensitive teeth either. With Power Swabs there’s no messy strips or trays, you just swab and go. It’s fast and easy and you see results in minutes. Mention Local 5...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ladders

Myths busted: Is coffee good for your teeth and gums?

It’s widely understood that the acidic properties in coffee can damage tooth enamel, but the beverage’s impact on our entire oral health status is not so cut and dry. Here we clear up some of the major myths around drinking coffee and oral health. How coffee harms oral health. Myth...
LIFESTYLE
ABC 4

Get that brighter, whiter smile you’ve been wanting in five minutes or less

The first thing people notice is your smile and if you’re unhappy with it, you won’t smile as often or you’ll be uncomfortable showing those pearly whites. Being unhappy with your smile is an easier fix than you think with Power Swabs. You don’t have to go to the gym and spend tons of money on health products and losing weight. It can be fast and something you’re going to notice immediately. Power Swabs can take less than ten minutes to whiten your teeth. It has a patent technology that physically lifts and removes stains. It’s also rehydrating the enamel at the same time.
WEIGHT LOSS
Best Life

If You Notice This on a Potato, Don't Eat It, Experts Warn

We've all been guilty of leaving a bag of potatoes in our pantry longer than we should, but many of us assume that taking a vegetable peeler to any soft spots or grown sprouts makes a potato that may be past its prime good to go again. But that's not exactly the case. Experts say there is one telltale sign that a potato is too dangerous to consume, even if you have your cutting utensils on hand to slice off any unsavory areas. Read on to find out when you should be tossing a potato instead of trying to salvage it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Walmart Is Running Out of This COVID Essential

Shopping during the pandemic has presented its fair share of challenges, even at generally reliable retailers like Walmart. The company experienced shortages for essential items such as toilet paper and bottled water in early 2020, and then again in November, as case numbers spiked once more. And now, as the Delta variant causes yet another surge of infections, shoppers in various areas have reported limited supplies for certain must-haves. In Pittsburgh, canned food was recently wiped out at one Walmart Supercenter, while toilet paper and cleaning supplies have been scarce at a Walmart in Casper, Wyoming. There's one specific Walmart shortage, however, that's a lot more widespread. Read on to find out what major COVID essential this big-box retailer is running out of across the board.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Sleep Better And Wake Up More Rested

Americans are exhausted–according to The Sleep Foundation, nearly 40% of all adults report getting less than the recommended seven hours minimum of sleep per night, and almost half of all Americans say they feel sleepy throughout the day the majority of the week. While there are supplements you can take that will help with relaxation and winding down after a long day, your waking routine is just as much a player in what kind of rest you get. What are some changes you can make to your daily routine that will help you get quality sleep?
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Wear This One Shoe, Experts Warn

Each year, millions of people over the age of 65 fall in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). From vitamin deficiency to vision problems, there are a number of issues that make older adults more likely to experience falls. One of the biggest culprits, however, is poor footwear. In fact, experts say there is one type of shoe you should never wear if you're over 65, as it's the most likely to make you take a tumble. Read on to find out if your go-to shoe choice is actually dangerous.
APPAREL
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Pineapple, Say Dietitians

Pineapple is a super sweet and tangy fruit that is synonymous with tropical and island vibes. Who doesn't love a pina colada?! But besides being a main ingredient in the refreshing drink, it's also packed with vitamins. "Pineapple is an excellent source of vitamin C and low in calories," says...
NUTRITION
architectureartdesigns.com

Give Your Bathroom A New Look With These Items

How important are the details in the decoration? In any room, but especially, in the bathroom. In this room, where there is usually not much furniture, details such as the roll holders, or the towel racks, allow us to give a sophisticated and different touch to the bathroom, and also, without carrying out any works.
HOME & GARDEN
shefinds

The Simple Diet Hack Dermatologists Swear By For Younger-Looking Skin

Glowing skin doesn’t come easily for many of us. Maintaining a healthy-looking complexion requires a stringent routine of cleansers, moisturizers and skincare treatments, and even still one bad night of sleep can ruin everything. But as it turns out, skincare isn’t just based on our topical products. Diet and nutrition...
SKIN CARE
Williston Daily Herald

What causes acne in adolescents and adults?

Acne is a common skin condition that often appears for the first time during adolescence. However, acne can develop at any age. In fact, Intermountain® Healthcare notes that it’s even possible for people who never had acne as a teen to develop it later in life. Even though acne is...
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy