As you know, the Central Washington University community has embarked on a collaborative and inclusive process to develop a new Vision, Mission, and Strategic Plan. The Steering Committee has had one meeting in which we began to develop the process for gathering feedback and input on our work together. Notes from our first meeting are now linked off of the public web page. On this page, you will find the agenda for our first meeting, research on drafting vision and mission statements, examples of vision and mission statements from other universities, and notes from our first meeting relating to how we will define a vision and a mission.

ELLENSBURG, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO