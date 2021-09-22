CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurant-software maker Toast valued at nearly $33 billion as shares surge in debut

(Reuters) -Toast Inc fetched a valuation of nearly $33 billion in its New York Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday, as shares of the restaurant software provider jumped 63%, underscoring a deep investor appetite for new tech stocks. The stock opened at $65.26, compared with its initial public offering price of...

