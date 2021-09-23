CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Housing market will stay stable as COVID-era protections end, experts say

Cover picture for the articleHousing inventory is expected to come from a number of sources over the next year, including from existing homeowners and home builders — but very little is expected to come from homeowners foreclosed upon after the expiration of key federal protections, according to a Zillow survey of experts. The housing market is expected to stay largely stable as homeowners exit forbearance, while rents and vacancies are not expected to rise dramatically following the end of the federal eviction moratorium.

