Housing market will stay stable as COVID-era protections end, experts say

The process of selling your home is quite the process. There’s paperwork, showings, inspections and the home appraisal, which is the last chance for the seller to take action to ensure their home gets the highest valuation possible. But why is a home appraisal so important? It’s because most offers you’ll receive will be contingent on the buyer acquiring financing from a mortgage lender and those lenders require the home be appraised for its value. In other words, if your home does not appraise for at least the contract price, your sale could be in jeopardy. So what can you do with your home appraisal to get a higher valuation?

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO