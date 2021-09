When it comes to special teams, the Blue Jackets struggled mightily last season. The power play was fifth-worst in the league at 15.38%. The penalty kill was better but still came in at 21st out of 31 teams as the unit killed off 78.95% of penalties. To make things more interesting, eight of the 15 players who averaged the most time on the penalty kill last season are no longer Blue Jackets. With that in mind, the unit is going to have a different look. Seth Jones (#1 in TOI), David Savard (#5), Cam Atkinson (#6), and Nick Foligno (#8) will all play elsewhere.

