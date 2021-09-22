Dear gamers: ‘Animal Crossing’ updates are a pain

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Vol. 1: Deserted Island Diaries Review. Out of all Nintendo’s franchises that have jumped into new mediums of entertainment, Animal Crossing has always been an obvious choice to adapt into different works. For a lifestyle series that is consistently thriving with its characters, it is surprising that the company has rarely attempted to take its franchise of anthropomorphic villagers in new directions — at least overseas that is. Like many of Nintendo’s other properties, Animal Crossing has received plenty of manga, animation specials, and comics exclusively in its home turf of Japan. With the second ongoing New Horizons manga, VIZ Media will be bringing Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Vol. 1: Deserted Island Diaries, a strangely comical yet faithful loose adaptation, to a broader audience.

