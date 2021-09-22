The Feds Just Auctioned Off These JDM Icons That Were Illegally Imported To The U.S.
The U.S. Treasury Department just auctioned off a bunch of iconic JDM cars that were illegally imported into the United States. The vehicles were imported into the country with key mechanical components, including their engines and transmissions, completely removed. However, it appears as though each vehicle has its own respective engine, meaning it might not be all that difficult to get each and every car back up and running.www.carscoops.com
