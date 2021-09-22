CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Feds Just Auctioned Off These JDM Icons That Were Illegally Imported To The U.S.

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Treasury Department just auctioned off a bunch of iconic JDM cars that were illegally imported into the United States. The vehicles were imported into the country with key mechanical components, including their engines and transmissions, completely removed. However, it appears as though each vehicle has its own respective engine, meaning it might not be all that difficult to get each and every car back up and running.

thedrive

The Feds Are Auctioning a Bunch of Seized JDM Cars in Pieces

But you must act fast, because all these Skylines and parts are going to a new home soon. Today, the U.S. Treasury Department is auctioning off an impressive lot of parted-out Japanese domestic market cars that were reportedly seized from a container brought into the country. The lot includes iconic models like Nissan Skyline GT-Rs, Silvias, and other special edition and hard-to-find variants—several of which don't appear to be legal under America's 25-year import law. So if you think this is your once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy the JDM car of your dreams, however, you're out of luck. Per the listing, the winning bidder must export the goods out of the U.S. or risk having them seized again.
Road & Track

The U.S. Treasury Is Auctioning Off an Entire JDM Project Car Collection

Ever wonder what happens to all those Japanese domestic market cars seized for being imported before becoming legal under the the 25-year rule? Some are crushed, but others are sold in lots on state-approved auction sites. That will be the case for this lot of 20 Japan-only treasures of the late Nineties shipped over, seized, and listed for sale in bulk. All 20 of them can be yours, if you have somewhere outside of the U.S. to legally ship them immediately.
MotorBiscuit

R34 Skyline Heaven: 20 Rare Seized JDM Cars Sold for $148,000 at Auction, but There’s a Catch

Who wouldn’t want to buy a lot of 20 incredible Japanese cars all at once? A group of R34 Nissan Skyline GT-Rs, seven Nissan S15 Silvias, Toyota Aristos, and a lone JDM Honda Odyssey Absolute went up for sale last week. These vehicles were seized by the feds and went up for auction in a lot auction that’s as rare as the JDM cars listed in it. Why were these vehicles seized, and what’s the catch?
Motorious

US Government Auctioned Collection Of JDM Cars

Some people try to sneak JDM import cars past the United States government before they’re legal to import, thanks to the infamous 25-year rule. When those people are caught, the cars are then seized and that seems to be the end of the story. However, once at least some of those seized cars get auctioned off by feds to the public. In other words, one person’s loss could be another’s big gain of a Nissan R34and many other vehicles.
POLITICS
