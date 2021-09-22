The Feds Just Auctioned Off These JDM Icons That Were Illegally Imported To The U.S.

But you must act fast, because all these Skylines and parts are going to a new home soon. Today, the U.S. Treasury Department is auctioning off an impressive lot of parted-out Japanese domestic market cars that were reportedly seized from a container brought into the country. The lot includes iconic models like Nissan Skyline GT-Rs, Silvias, and other special edition and hard-to-find variants—several of which don't appear to be legal under America's 25-year import law. So if you think this is your once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy the JDM car of your dreams, however, you're out of luck. Per the listing, the winning bidder must export the goods out of the U.S. or risk having them seized again.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO