Two Fundraisers Set for Abilene Mother in Need of Lung Transplant

By Frank Pain
 4 days ago
Lindsey Phelps was diagnosed with Covid-19 on April 23rd and now she's fighting for her life as she awaits a double-lung transplant. As you could imagine, her medical bills are piling up while her family searches high and low for the right hospital to accept her into their transplant program. While Lindsey and her family face this head-on, there are many in Abilene stepping up to help, at least, alleviate some of the mental anguish that comes with medical bills.

