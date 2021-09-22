CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan State to Honor The Lives Mike Sadler and Mylan Hicks Saturday

By Kenny Jordan
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 5 days ago

Former Michigan State football players Mike Sadler and Mylan Hicks will be honored this Saturday during the Michigan State football game, five years after they both passed away in separate incidents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NZ8PT_0c4cB6Ug00

Most remember Sadler as the funny punter on twitter for the Spartans from 2010-2014. Sadler was one of the most likable Spartans during his time and had quite an impact on and off the field along with his twitter account which was very popular at the time.

Sadler was the first Four-Time Academic All-American in Michigan State Football history as well as being a First Team Academic All-American in 2013-2014. He was also a finalist for the William V. Campbell trophy for the Top Scholar-Athlete in 2014. He was nearly perfect in his academics graduating with a 3.97 GPA while graduating with a major in applied sciences in 2013 and earned his masters in degree in public policy in 2014.

Sadler also excelled on the football field where he was awarded an All-American honor of some all four years (2011-2014) he was the starting punter for the Spartans. Sadler ranks second with all-time career punts with 268 as well as second in punting yards with 11,307. Sadler also ranked sixth all-time in average at 42.2. Sadler was also a finalist for the Ray Guy Award awarded to college football's most outstanding punter during the 2013 season.

Sadler passed away in July of 2016 after a car accident in Wisconsin where the car lost control after having wet pavement left the road and struck a tree taking the lives of Sadler and Nebraska punter Samuel Foltz while their was on sole survivor, LSU punter, Colby Delahoussaye.

Sadler's mother (Karen) and sister (Katie) along with Foltz's parents (Jill/Gerald) will participate in the coin toss for Michigan State and Nebraska on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hMmmm_0c4cB6Ug00

Mylan Hicks was in the same class as Sadler playing for the Spartans from 2010-2014. Hicks recorded 27 tackles in 32 career games for the Spartans while playing both safety and linebacker.

Both Hicks and Sadler were apart of winning four bowl games including the Rose Bowl in the 2013 season. They were also on two Big Ten Championship teams in 2010 and 2013.

Hicks was killed outside of a night club in Canada after an altercation escalated ultimately costing Hicks his life. Hicks was playing in the Canadian Football League (CFL) for the Calgary Stampede at the time.

Hicks will be honored before the game Saturday as well but it is unclear how they plan on doing it.

Comments / 0

Related
State News

On a night that honored Mike Sadler and Sam Foltz, MSU's special teams rises to the occasion

Lots of excitement was felt among Michigan State fans leading up to Saturday night’s kickoff. They had just gone on the road and upset No. 24 Miami to move to 3-0 on the season. “The Woodshed'' was going to be striped in green and white with what was expected to be a sold-out crowd. Nebraska was in town, a fanbase that always travels well and has proved to be a tough out in 2021.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

High school football player quits team. Watch coach’s video response that went viral

The video testimonial by a high school football coach commending a player for quitting has gone viral on social media. Kurt Hines, the head coach at Coronado High School in California, posted the short video on Twitter on Wednesday after one of his players quit the team. The video has been liked more than 28,000 times and retweeted more than 3,000 times.
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Spartans#Michigan State Football#Gpa#All American#The Ray Guy Award#Lsu#The Calgary Stampede
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brutal Tua Tagovailoa Injury

Earlier: Today’s game has started off in nightmare fashion for the Miami Dolphins. They’re trailing the Bills 14-0, and Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to the locker room. Tua went down with an injury after taking a crunching hit from Buffalo defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa. He walked gingerly to the sideline in pain and was later carted off.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
MileHighHuddle

Teddy Bridgewater Favored to Become First NFL QB Benched in 2021

Vegas is not buying what Teddy Bridgewater is selling in the Mile High City. For "Steady Teddy," oddsmakers predict anything but stability amid Bridgewater's first (and perhaps only) season as the Denver Broncos starting quarterback, listing the Carolina cast-off as the second-likeliest NFL signal-caller to be benched in 2021. With...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Notre Dame’s Performance

The college football world is pretty stunned by Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are playing Toledo on Saturday afternoon. The game is not airing on television, but rather being streamed on Peacock. So, the college football world at large might not be fully aware of what’s going on in South Bend, Indiana.
NOTRE DAME, IN
chatsports.com

No. 24 Miami looks to make statement against Michigan State on Saturday

After a lackluster 25-23 win over Appalachian State last weekend, the now No. 24 Miami Hurricanes are looking to obtain a marquee non-conference victory over the Michigan State Spartans this Saturday. “They’ve had two outstanding performances to start the year,” Miami head coach Manny Diaz said when asked about Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

SpartanNation

East Lansing, MI
94
Followers
477
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

SpartanNation is a FanNation channel covering the Michigan State Spartans

Comments / 0

Community Policy