Motor Bella 2021
Motor Bella, which this year is replacing the North American International Auto Show, kicked off on Tuesday at M1 Concourse in Pontiac with a media and industry day. Ford, Toyota, Chevrolet, along with Stellantis brands Jeep and Ram, conducted press conferences or driving experiences for new vehicles like the 2022 Ford Expedition and Ram TRX. Luxury brands like Lincoln were on display, along with vehicles focused on the future of mobility, like the Bollinger Motors B2, a Class 3 electric truck. Public days start Thursday and run through Sunday. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.www.dbusiness.com
Comments / 0