An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy responding to a welfare check at the intersection of John King Road and Oak Terrace Drive near Crestview yesterday found an individual at the scene with four active OCSO felony warrants. While taking 40-year old Ricky Lett Jr. into custody, the deputy located a loaded handgun with a round in the chamber and 40 plastic bags with Halloween type designs in Lett’s backpack. When Lett was ready to be taken out of the patrol car at the jail, a plastic bag with pumpkins on it was found partially hidden by his body. The white crystalline substance inside had a presumptive positive test for methamphetamine. Lett’s been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.

CRESTVIEW, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO