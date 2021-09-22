Is Eminem About To Drop 'The Marshall Mathers LP III'?

Besides Britney Spears and Madonna, only a few other celebrities come to mind when using the phrase, "the kiss," and that includes Birdman and Lil Wayne. The former opened about the smooth that went viral within the hip-hop community when he appeared on Revolt’s Big Facts Podcast, attributing the gesture to their father-son relationship. In fact, he did so when he feared he might not ever live to see another day. “I always looked at Wayne as my son…’cause I was in the streets and I thought this might be the last time they ever see me, ’cause I was living like that,” he explained during a recent appearance. “That’s where that sh*t really started from. I thought that, every night I leave, I might not never come back.”

