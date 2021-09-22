The words we use and the stories we tell can have lasting effects

If you would’ve asked my grandmother’s doctor how my grandmother was doing as she lay flat against the hospital bed, tubes in her arms, new scars on her heart after undergoing a massive heart attack, the doctor would say, “She’s 90. We can’t expect to live forever. We know she’s not going to live forever. She’s 90.” I know this because these are the exact words the doctor used to write that my grandmother died before her heart even stopped.