NFL

Bills' Star Lotulelei: Not practicing Wednesday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Lotulelei didn't practice Wednesday due to a groin injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Lotulelei was inactive for the season opener with a calf injury, but he was able to suit up for Week 2 and played 29 snaps. However, he appears to have picked up a groin injury during the contest that will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's contest against Washington. If he is unable to play this weekend, expect Harrison Phillips, who logged 21 snaps during Week 1, to replace Lotulelei on the interior of the Bills' defensive line.

www.cbssports.com

Bleacher Report

Andy Dalton's Knee Injury Reportedly Not Believed to Be Torn ACL by Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton did not return after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Sunday that the team doesn't believe it's a torn ACL and that the quarterback will get an MRI. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported...
NFL

