ACC Age Gap: Super seniors, early enrolles create challenges

Conference USA is always one of the most underrated conferences in college basketball. The league is loaded from top to bottom and is some of the most competitive basketball in every league. The league has been known to consistently get two or three teams into the NCAA tournament. It did only receive one bid last season in North Texas but there could have been an argument made to include two or even three teams especially Western Kentucky and Louisiana Tech.

