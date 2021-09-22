Dan Smyers Won’t Let Anyone Else Mow His Nashville Lawn

With the news that our 6th QYK Guitar Pull is coming home to The Mahaffey Theater on November 14, I thought it’d be a good time to look back at the first three. If you’ve never been to one, you’re probably wondering… what IS a QYK Guitar Pull anyway? I know that’s the question I had. It’s unlike any concert you’ve ever been to. It’s just the stars and their guitars! And the best part is there’s no downtime. You don’t have road crews taking up half the night changing over sets from one act to the next. There’s no wasted time because all of the acts are on stage TOGETHER the entire night. It creates a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see each particular lineup on stage with each other, sharing road stories and laughs. Over the years, it’s been a mix of new country and Nashville veterans. The contrasting styles and personalities make for a unique event.

