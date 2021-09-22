CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowy survival game The Long Dark's fourth story episode finally arrives in October

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper Hinterland Games' superb sub-zero survival experience The Long Dark will finally receive its extremely long-awaited fourth story episode on 6th October. Fury, Then Silence, as the Episode 4 is known, follows pilot Will Mackenzie's desperate attempts to escape a murderous gang of convicts from one of the darkest corners of Great Bear Island in order to continue his search for second protagonist Astrid.

pcinvasion.com

New trailer for The Long Dark Episode Four reveals October release date

The Long Dark, developer Hinterland Studio’s open-world first-person survival game, has seen quite a few updates since its release back in 2017. So far, the developers have made three separate episodes for the game’s story mode, in addition to a “redux” version of the first two episodes that implemented various tweaks and changes to the core gameplay loop. These updates, along with a few others, have ensured that The Long Dark would remain in the public consciousness for years, especially with two new episodes on the way. Just today, Hinterland Studio provided another reason for fans to remain excited about The Long Dark in the form of a teaser trailer for Episode Four, which reveals an October 6 release date.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

The Long Dark Episode 4 Release Date Arrives Next Month

Get ready for a chilling new adventure: The Long Dark Episode 4 release date has been locked in for October 2021 on PC and consoles. The Long Dark is a survival game that pits players against the Alaskan wilderness. It's been out for over half a decade and has since expanded the basic gameplay with a story campaign -- check out the trailer for Episode 4!
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

The Long Dark Episode Four launches next month, will include new achievements

Hinterland Games has announced that The Long Dark's fourth episode will launch on October 6th, bringing with it a new region to explore and some new achievements to unlock. The new episode titled "Fury, Then Silence" sees Mackenzie captured by a gang of convicts in one of the darkest corners of Great Bear Island. He'll need to recover the Hardcase and continue his search for the missing Astrid, but also maybe save some innocent people caught in a deadly confrontation. The episode is set in a brand new region featuring an old prison complex and adds 7-10 hours of gameplay, 60 minutes of narrative cinematics and over 40 minutes of new music.
VIDEO GAMES
