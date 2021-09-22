Snowy survival game The Long Dark's fourth story episode finally arrives in October

The Long Dark, developer Hinterland Studio’s open-world first-person survival game, has seen quite a few updates since its release back in 2017. So far, the developers have made three separate episodes for the game’s story mode, in addition to a “redux” version of the first two episodes that implemented various tweaks and changes to the core gameplay loop. These updates, along with a few others, have ensured that The Long Dark would remain in the public consciousness for years, especially with two new episodes on the way. Just today, Hinterland Studio provided another reason for fans to remain excited about The Long Dark in the form of a teaser trailer for Episode Four, which reveals an October 6 release date.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO