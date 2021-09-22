Snowy survival game The Long Dark's fourth story episode finally arrives in October
Developer Hinterland Games' superb sub-zero survival experience The Long Dark will finally receive its extremely long-awaited fourth story episode on 6th October. Fury, Then Silence, as the Episode 4 is known, follows pilot Will Mackenzie's desperate attempts to escape a murderous gang of convicts from one of the darkest corners of Great Bear Island in order to continue his search for second protagonist Astrid.www.eurogamer.net
