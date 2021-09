Greendale will have a new clerk/treasurer in December. Longtime clerk/treasure Mary Jo (Joey) Lynch retires on Dec. 10. “I have been toying with the idea for almost a year, and the planets and stars aligned,” Lynch said. “I made the ultimate decision. My chief deputy Angie Walters has been promoted to redevelopment director, who will begin her new job on Jan. 1, 2022.”

GREENDALE, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO