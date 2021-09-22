Netflix CEO Suggests Streamer Would Consider Sports If They Could Control The Source

One of the biggest stories of 2021 so far, in the entertainment industry, at least, is the news that AT&T was, in essence, selling off WarnerMedia and merging it with Discovery. This came after a rough several-month period for WarnerMedia, as the studio kept getting hammered for its decision to send blockbuster films straight to streaming on the same day as theatrical and just the general feeling that HBO Max has yet to fully become the Netflix competitor it positioned itself to be. But after the announcement of the merger, there were a ton of questions—with the primary one being about what the new Discovery/WarnerMedia deal would mean for HBO Max and Discovery+? Well, the full announcement isn’t ready to go, but the CEO is teasing that it should be coming soon and no one is rushing into anything.

