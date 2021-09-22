CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix CEO Suggests Streamer Would Consider Sports If They Could Control The Source

thestreamable.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has historically stayed away from sports with the sole exception of documentary programming like The Last Dance or Home Game. In an interview with German-language news magazine Der Spiegel this week, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said the world’s largest streaming company doesn’t go into sports programming because it simply cannot control the source.

