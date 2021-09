New season premieres are still going on this week — and the biggest of them has to be the opener for the 47th season of Saturday Night Live, which, for the first time, will simulcast on NBC and Peacock. Owen Wilson guest hosts this week with musical guest Kasey Musgraves. Wilson is fresh off of co-starring in the first season of Disney+’s Loki and stars in the upcoming motion picture The French Dispatch, debuting in theaters on October 22. Musgraves’ newest album, “star-crossed,” debuted this week at #1 on the Album Sales Chart with a companion film now streaming on Paramount+.

