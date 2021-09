NEWPORT — At long last, Amazon’s crown jewel Boxwood facility with cutting-edge robotics to store inventory and streamline the shipping process has opened for business. The e-commerce juggernaut began receiving thousands of products for inventory starting on Sept. 12, sorting each item with the help of 500 workers and 40,000 robots in the five-story building. Amazon is on target to hire at least 500 more employees by the end of the year, and scores more with the last-mile delivery center at the rear of the same campus.

