Nicollet, MN

After husband's death and years of hard work, Nicollet mom finally has home with daughter

By PHILIP WEYHE philip.weyhe@apgsomn.com
southernminn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 17 years ago, Erica De Leon was going through the most difficult period of her life. Her fiance, Zak Smith, a veteran who had just returned home, was killed in a car accident. A big wedding was canceled, and soon after she found out she was pregnant. She would be a single parent, living paycheck to paycheck, unable to share the joy of starting a family with the man she loved.

