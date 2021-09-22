After husband's death and years of hard work, Nicollet mom finally has home with daughter
About 17 years ago, Erica De Leon was going through the most difficult period of her life. Her fiance, Zak Smith, a veteran who had just returned home, was killed in a car accident. A big wedding was canceled, and soon after she found out she was pregnant. She would be a single parent, living paycheck to paycheck, unable to share the joy of starting a family with the man she loved.www.southernminn.com
