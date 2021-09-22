CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Resilient Energy Subscription market mechanism will help finance community microgrids

By Craig Lewis
utilitydive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a contributed article by Craig Lewis, Executive Director of the Clean Coalition. Hurricane Ida, the California wildfires and the Texas winter storm are just a few recent examples in the growing list of disasters around the United States that highlight both the dangers of climate change and the increasing need for resilience. To fight climate change, we need to deploy much more clean energy. To enhance resilience, we need to ensure that a significant portion of the clean energy is generated locally. And to deliver an unparalleled trifecta of economic, environmental and resilience benefits, we need to unleash renewables-driven community microgrids.

utilitydive.com

DOE eyes AI, machine learning to accelerate long-duration energy storage research

A proposed federal research program to accelerate research into the durability and performance of long-duration energy storage is a critical step to meeting the Biden administration's decarbonization goals, speakers said Thursday at a Department of Energy (DOE) panel. DOE officials said long-duration energy storage technology must be commercially ready, at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

If you think solar panels are the ultimate in clean, green tech, think again

We typically think of solar panels as the ultimate in green energy, but the way many of them are made can put them squarely in the category of substantial polluters. China dominates the world in terms of solar panel manufacturing and uses a lot of electricity in the process. "In China that electricity overwhelmingly comes from coal-burning power plants," says Matthew Dalton, Paris correspondent for the WSJ and author of the article Behind the Rise of US Solar Power, a Mountain of Chinese Coal.
ENVIRONMENT
utilitydive.com

PPL makes 'small' investment to gain insight into 'innovative' $2.5B SOO Green transmission project

PPL Corp. has taken an ownership position in a proposed 350-mile transmission project meant to link the Midcontinent Independent System Operator and PJM Interconnection markets, the utility and project developers announced Monday. Backers of the $2.5 billion privately-financed SOO Green transmission project hope to begin construction in 2023 and bring...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
progressivegrocer.com

New Leaf Community Markets Moves to Help Agricultural Workers

California food retailer New Leaf Community Markets, an independent grocer within the Good Food Holdings family of brands, is donating $30,000 to organizations dedicated to helping farmworkers. The funds will be divided between two groups aiding communities in New Leaf’s Central Coast market area: the Center for Farmworker Families and Ayudando Latinos A Soñar (ALAS).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
State
Texas State
State
California State
Oswego County Today

Governor Hochul Announces $36 Million ‘Regional Clean Energy Hubs’ Initiative To Help Provide Clean Energy Solutions, Opportunities At Community Level

ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday announced a new $36 million initiative to establish and support Regional Clean Energy Hubs as centers of outreach, awareness, and education in each of the ten Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) regions, to improve community engagement and ensure that all New Yorkers can benefit from the State’s clean energy transition.
ALBANY, NY
vidanewspaper.com

Utilities Pursuing Microgrids And Other Resiliency Measures For Future Storms

WASHINGTON — As an extreme cold front bore down on its state in February, the campus at the University of Texas at Austin was able to keep the power on while many parts of the state suffered blackouts. That’s because the flagship university is a pioneer in the technology of the “microgrid,” a small-scale power system that came up big during the winter storm that saw more than 4.5 million homes and businesses lose power during frigid weather.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
utilitydive.com

With huge grid infrastructure investment looming, NextEra, PG&E offer lessons on the key role of ESG

The following is a contributed article by Ryan P. Martin, principal at LDR Advisory Partners, and Jan Maceczek, associate at LDR Advisory Partners. With the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on the verge of being signed into law after a turbulent journey through Congress, the prospect of unprecedented investment in our nation's infrastructure becomes all the more tangible.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
utilitydive.com

FERC Chair Glick wants mandatory winterization standards for power plants following Texas grid failure

Stronger weatherization standards for the gas and electric sectors are needed to maintain reliability and avoid repeating a grid failure that left millions in Texas and the Midwest without power during a February cold snap, according to a joint report by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC).
TEXAS STATE
utilitydive.com

New technology needed to meet utility decarbonization goals, EEI, others warn

Industry leaders and executives at the National Clean Energy Week conference warned Tuesday that completely decarbonizing the U.S. electric grid will require continued advances in crucial areas like long-duration energy storage. Legislation before Congress, including the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, could provide a crucial boost to various clean energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

How to ‘build back better’ energy markets for higher penetration of renewables

With next week’s FERC meeting on SEEM proposal, the question is back on the table: will FERC approve a group of southeast utilities’ proposal for organizing a market? This fall is the first legislative session across the US and other states where the discussion is around clean energy and what incentives are needed for utilities to deploy more renewables. With the Biden administration’s “Build Back Better” model around infrastructure, will US Congress see a need to mandate organized markets, since we know corporate renewable energy buyers need regulatory stability in the marketplace?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Worksport Makes the Impossible Possible: Green-Energy Microgrid Systems Power EV Trucking and Off-Grid Lifestyling

On September 21, 2021, Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) launches the first round of pre-orders where individual buyers and manufacturers can make a downpayment on the portable TerraVis™ solar power generation system. Bringing off-grid power to previously off-limit terrains, the highly anticipated TerraVis makes the impossible possible through its solar+battery tonneau truck cap.
INDUSTRY
stonybrook.edu

Creating a More Resilient Energy Grid Through AI

STONY BROOK, NY, September 20, 2021 – Ensuring the safety and reliability of our nation’s energy or power grids remains vital for society to function at all times. New techniques in artificial intelligence (AI) that may be applied to the power grid could hold the key to that. Stony Brook University Professor Peng Zhang, PhD, and collaborators in academia, industry, government and other entities in New York State statewide are advancing their research to develop “AI-Grid,” an AI enabled, autonomous grid designed to keep power infrastructure resilient from cyberattacks, faults and disastrous accidents.
STONY BROOK, NY

