How the Resilient Energy Subscription market mechanism will help finance community microgrids

The following is a contributed article by Craig Lewis, Executive Director of the Clean Coalition. Hurricane Ida, the California wildfires and the Texas winter storm are just a few recent examples in the growing list of disasters around the United States that highlight both the dangers of climate change and the increasing need for resilience. To fight climate change, we need to deploy much more clean energy. To enhance resilience, we need to ensure that a significant portion of the clean energy is generated locally. And to deliver an unparalleled trifecta of economic, environmental and resilience benefits, we need to unleash renewables-driven community microgrids.