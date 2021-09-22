Can Kendrick Nunn live up to the Lakers’ faith in him this season?
Nunn's successful rookie season featured him averaging 15.3 points per game in 67 contests, and he finished with an effective field goal percentage of 52.1%. His performance in the Finals against the Lakers also wasn't enough to overcome the injury to Goran Dragic, a tough ask of any rookie. Despite the short offseason that left many of the Heat and Lakers scrambling and injured, Nunn showed vast improvements as a scorer in his second year in the NBA.www.lakers365.com
Comments / 0