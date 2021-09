If there was ever such a thing as perfect golfing weather, that was epitomized Saturday at Shadowood Golf Course in Seymour. With hardly any clouds in the sky and comfortable temperatures throughout the early afternoon, it made for the perfect setting for the annual Mid-Southern Conference Invitational. Riding three finishes in the top five, Corydon Central captured the MSC title with a team score of 373. Host Brownstown Central finished second with a 407, followed by Scottsburg (428), defending champion Silver Creek (434) and Charlestown (500).

CORYDON, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO