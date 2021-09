The Leading Ladies Awards honors 10 women who go above and beyond the call of duty and are nominated by their peers in the community. All nominations received are sent out of town for judging. “We are thrilled to have so many qualified and outstanding women nominees and look forward to recognizing the following 2021 award winners at the Leading Ladies Gala on Wednesday, October 6,” stated Barby Myers, President and CEO of the Claremore Area Chamber.

CLAREMORE, OK ・ 9 DAYS AGO