Carson Wentz (ankles) 'throwing the kitchen sink' at treatment; QB didn't practice Wednesday

By Chase Goodbread
NFL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Carson Wentz is a go for Sunday's game against the host Tennessee Titans, it'll be a bonus as far as Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich is concerned. Wentz is dealing with twin ankle sprains suffered in a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and while he hasn't been ruled out for Week 3, Reich is approaching the practice week as if Wentz won't be available. He did not practice Wednesday and is considered day-to-day.

NFL

