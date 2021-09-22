Carson Wentz (ankles) 'throwing the kitchen sink' at treatment; QB didn't practice Wednesday

Carson Wentz debuted for the Colts in the team's season opener just a month after undergoing surgery to remove a bone spur in his left foot. Now, three weeks into the season, he's prepared to potentially suit up for Indianapolis with sprains in both ankles. A recent MRI confirmed Wentz's new injuries, suffered in the team's Week 2 loss to the Rams, and coach Frank Reich said Wednesday that the Colts are preparing for backup Jacob Eason to start at quarterback on Sunday. But neither he nor Wentz would rule out an early return for Wentz, with the latter telling reporters he's "throwing the kitchen sink" at his ankles in recovery and may still play against the Titans in Week 3.

