Gold Futures Drifting Lower As Equities Rally Ahead Of Fed Policy

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 4 days ago

Gold prices are drifting lower Wednesday morning with riskier assets such as equities moving higher ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement. A slightly subdued dollar is limiting the yellow metal’s downside. The dollar index, which slipped to 93.15, is currently at 93.19, down marginally from the previous close.

FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to struggle to stay above $1750 ahead of US data, Fed speeches

Gold is recovering, changing hands above $1750. But as FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta notes, technical setup on the 4H chart casts doubt on the bullish potential. “Gold traders refrain from placing fresh long bets on the metal ahead of the critical US Durable Goods data and a slew of central bankers’ speeches due later in the day. The ECB President Christine Lagarde is scheduled for an appearance, followed by the Fedspeak and BoE Governor Andrew Bailey’s speech.”
MARKETS
albuquerquenews.net

Asian markets quiet, equities fail to make ground, USD drifts higher

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were directionless in Asia on Monday with little to drive markets. The Australian All Ordinaries did best, rising 41.40 points or 0.54 percent to 7,690.70. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slid 8.75 points or 0.03 percent t0 30,240.06. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#Inflation#The Federal Reserve#The Bank Of Japan#Instaforex Company
ForexTV.com

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Buyers Protecting 1.36, Led by Greenback

GBP/USD jumped up and down during the week amid FOMC and BoE but closed near the lows. Both FOMC and BoE follow the same policy but FOMC is few steps ahead. Technically, 1.3600 is the key level to make or break. Market participants await key US data next week that may provide fresh impetus to … Continued.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Firms On Early Fed Rate Hike Hopes

The U.S. dollar gained ground against its major counterparts in the early European session on Friday, as investors brought forward their forecasts for a Fed rate hike to 2022 after it indicated an upcoming reduction in the bond buying program. Nine of the 18 Federal Open Market Committee members favored...
MARKETS
Reuters

Futures edge lower after Wall Street's two-day rally

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Friday, led by banking and technology shares following a sharp rally in the past two days after the Federal Reserve kept its policy stance largely in line with market expectations. Big banks including JPMorgan, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Fed Speakers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones surged over 500 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS). Data on new home sales for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET....
STOCKS
ForexTV.com

Australian Dollar Eases Amid Evergrande Worries

The Australian dollar retreated from its early highs against its most major counterparts in the Asian session on Friday, amid renewed concerns over financial crisis at China Evergrande Group and its impact on the economy. Evergrande’s shares fell after it missed interest payment that was due on Thursday. The developer...
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Dow, S&P 500 shake off Evergrande-inspired shocks, Fed tapering talk to end week solidly higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended higher Friday and the broader market notched weekly gains, capping a wild stretch for equity markets that was initially marked by a bout of uncertainty over the potential collapse of China property developer Evergrande. The outlook for the developer, with some $300 billion in debt, remains uncertain. Still, the Dow closed up 0.1% at around 34,798, the S&P 500 index finished up 0.2% higher at 4,455, logging weekly gains of 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the day lower, of less than 0.1%, as the benchmark 10-year yield rose to around 1.45%, contributing to a 9 basis point jump for the benchmark debt and marking the largest weekly rate rise since March 19, Dow Jones Market Data show. The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite still managed to end the week in positive territory. On the data front, U.S. new-home sales increased 1.5% to an annual rate of 740,000, the government said Friday. In corporate news, Nike Inc. shares fell about 6% after the sportswear maker reported quarterly sales that fell short of Wall Street expectations, and said wages and overhead expenses weighed on revenue. For the week, the energy sector produced the best gain of the S&P 500’s 11, rising 4.7%, while financials rose 2.2%. On Wednesday, the Fed’s Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank could soon end a key aspect of its market-supportive programs and aim to lift interest rates as early as 2022.
STOCKS
Pawtucket Times

Fed QE Taper And Gold

The Fed tapering QE4 isn’t bearish for gold at all. Slowing extreme money printing is a far cry from actual Fed tightening. The FOMC isn’t even considering unwinding QE monetary excesses through QT or launching a new rate-hike cycle.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Gold Weekly Forecast: Sellers to Dominate Under 1775, Awaits US Data

Gold price remains under bearish pressure amid broad USD rally. FOMC led losses may likely sustain next week as the US dollar may continue to find traction. US Core PCE and GDP data are the key events to watch next week. The gold price weekly forecast remains largely dependent on the US dollar and somewhat … Continued.
MARKETS

