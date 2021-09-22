CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Girls soccer fighting the inconsistency of youth

registerpublications.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes the other team is simply better. Harrison High School’s girls soccer team faced that reality Thursday night in a 3-0 loss at Southwest Ohio Conference rival Ross. The Rams scored twice in the first three-and-a-half minutes, and their speed and teamwork stymied the Wildcats all night. Harrison’s defense settled down against constant pressure, but the offense could not sustain possessions.

www.registerpublications.com

Comments / 0

Related
uhcougars.com

Houston Soccer Fights to the End for Road Win

Box Score HOUSTON – Houston Soccer (6-1-1) bounces back on the road against Jackson State with a 1-0 win in double overtime on Sunday. The Cougars fought hard throughout the match with 27 total shots compared to the Tigers' (1-5-0) three. Freshman Samantha Wiehe shot to the low right side of the goal scoring the game winner in the 100th minute. This was also the first goal of her collegiate career. Houston lasted 100 minutes of play without making a shot in the net, but thanks to Weihe's unassisted score, the Cougars were able to add another win to its season record.
HOUSTON, TX
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com

Girls Soccer with Comeback Win at Delta

The SHS Girls Soccer Team entered into Saturday’s conference match with the Delta Eagles ready to continue their win streak from coming off of a great victory over Triton Central two days prior. However, the Eagles wouldn’t go down without a fight. One of Delta’s senior captains, Addie Chester, would bring the heat in the first half scoring two goals and leaving the Bears scoreless, 2-0, Delta at the end of the first 40 minutes. The Bears, however, would not give up. They came back with fire-like intensity, scoring two goals quickly within the first 5 minutes of the second half. Chester would answer back with another goal for the Eagles, but the Bears would finish the second half with 3 more goals to clench the comeback win. Goals for the Bears were scored by Ella Johnson with 1 goal, Evelyn Kiefer with 2 goals and 1 assist, Sophie Parker with 1 goal, and Ava Wilson with 1 goal. The Bears are now 4-3-1 for the season and look forward to continuing their “W” streak with a home game vs. Connersville Tuesday September 14.
SOCCER
conwaydailysun.com

Fall Sports Preview: Gorham girls team filled with youth, playmakers

GORHAM — The Gorham girls soccer team will feature a number of new faces this season as nine freshman have suited up for the Huskies to go with four upper classmen and three sophomores. Though the team is young, they have started the season strong with three wins and only...
GORHAM, NH
southernminn.com

After conceding early goal, Owatonna girls soccer fights back for 2-1 win at Northfield

As far as starts go, it would have been hard to produce one much worse than Owatonna's on Tuesday night in Northfield. After only 20 seconds, Raider forward Ava Stanchina had broken free of the Huskies to score the first goal of the match. Dismissing those calamitous first 20 seconds, however, Owatonna coach Nate Gendron was pleased with the way his team played in the final 79 minutes and 40 seconds of a 2-1 victory.
OWATONNA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Inconsistency#Harrison High School#Harrison Fourth#Wildcats#Princeton#Talawanda
iBerkshires.com

Wahconah Girls Soccer Tops Pittsfield

DALTON, Mass. -- Olivia Gamberoni scored a pair of goals Monday to lead the Wahconah girls soccer team to a 5-1 win over PIttsfield. Emma Belcher had a goal and an assist, and Quinn Walton and Molly Shippee each scored in the win. Emma Vittum scored with an assist from...
PITTSFIELD, MA
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com

Girls Soccer Beat Connersville

The SHS Girls Soccer team knew that this game vs. Connersville would be a battle, but weren’t expecting some of the circumstances that they would face early in the first half. Unfortunately, due to a ruling about fouling on a goal-scoring opportunity, Bears keeper Macy Cooley got a red card within the first 5 minutes of play that would leave the Bears to play a man down for the rest of the game. This wouldn’t hinder what the Bears set out to do tonight and within a minute after the foul, sophomore Ava Wilson made a beautiful cross assist to junior Evelyn Kiefer for a goal in the back of the net, making it 1-0, Shelbyville. However, this would be the only goal scored in the first half as the Bears were learning how to adapt to playing without one of their teammates.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
pendletontimespost.com

Arabians girls soccer downs Delta

PENDLETON — With a 5-2 home win against Delta Sept. 13, the Pendleton Heights girls soccer team remained unbeaten in the Hoosier Heritage Conference. “We’re right where we want to be,” Coach Mark Davy said. “We’re giving ourselves a chance at the end of the season for a conference championship.”
PENDLETON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
wcn247.com

Women’s Soccer: Titans Outduel the Fighting Scots

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – The Westminster women's soccer team remained undefeated on the season with their third shutout following a 6-0 blanking of Wooster at home Wednesday night. The Titans improved to 5-0-1 on the season and now have outscored their opponents 24-3. Wooster dropped to 2-4 on the season.
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
Rutland Herald

Girls soccer teams turn heads

Vermont’s smallest schools usually have no business competing on the soccer pitch against Division I powers like CVU, South Burlington or Colchester. This year Proctor and Burke are glaring exceptions. The Division IV Phantoms and Division II Bears used a combination of star power and a deep bench to earn...
RUTLAND, VT
rensselaercentral.com

Girls Hoosier Conference Soccer Tournament

The Girls Soccer team will participate in the Hoosier Conference Tournament next week. We will play at 5pmCST against Laf. Central Catholic at LCC on Tuesday, September 21st. The Second round will also take place at Lafayette Central Catholic on Thursday, September 23rd starting at 4:30pmCST. We will play either West Lafayette or Benton Central depending on the first night outcomes.
SOCCER
Wapakoneta Daily News

GIRLS SOCCER: Redskins building momentum

WAPAKONETA — The Wapakoneta Redskins won their second consecutive match by posting an 8-0 Western Buckeye League shutout of Van Wert on Monday at Ryan Field. Wapakoneta (2-5-0 overall, 1-2-0) dominated the contest from start to finish and came away with a 33-0 advantage in shots. “Our purpose in this...
WAPAKONETA, OH
theweektoday.com

Wareham Youth Soccer kicks off a new season

On Saturday, the Wareham Youth Soccer fields on Charlotte Furnace Road were once again bustling with young players and families cheering from the sidelines. President Bob Catarius said registration is up this year, with 120 players filling every available spot. “It’s wonderful to be out here,” Catarius said. Now that...
SOCCER
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com

Cambridge Girls Youth Basketball

Cambridge girls basketball youth program – We’re running a 5 week youth development program for grades 3-6th. The girls will then jump into their respective team for the Cambridge biddy basketball league. The cost is $40 for everything.
EDUCATION
manisteenews.com

Manistee soccer embraces its youth, prepares for future

Last year, Manistee soccer ended its season less than ideally, losing to Shelby (1-3) in the first round of districts. However, head coach Brandon Prince led the Chippewas to multiple quality victories throughout the regular season, including Muskegon Catholic Central, Suttons Bay, and Benzie Central. Manistee returns five varsity players from 2020 and inherits its fair share of youth, which will require time for development.
MANISTEE, MI
primepublishers.com

Girls Soccer Falls to Woodland, Weston

WATERTOWN - The Watertown High School Schoool girls’ soccer team took to the road, hoping to find a winning formula at Seymour High School when they faced the Wildcats on September 15. Home cooking at the Mills Athletic Complex failed to agree with the Indians in their first two games,...
WATERTOWN, CT
peakofohio.com

High School and Youth Soccer from Saturday

The WL-S boys varsity soccer team to Legacy Christian 3-0. The Tigers played well in the first half and had several good chances but could not score. Carter Titus had 3 saves in goal for the Tigers. The Tigers play at Jackson Center this Tuesday at 5:30 pm. Bellefontaine High...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Fosters Daily Democrat

Rochester Elks honors three National Youth Soccer Shoot Champions

ROCHESTER — The Rochester, NH Elks Lodge #1393 hosted an awards event in their Lodge Hall at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 to honor three Youth Soccer Shoot contestants who were crowned National Champions in the Elks Nationwide Soccer Shoot Contest for the 2020-2021 Season. These three winners represented the Rochester Lodge throughout the various levels of competition.
ROCHESTER, NH
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla girls soccer bests Banks

The girls beat Banks during its home opener by a 3-1 margin on Sept. 14, take on Madras next.The Molalla girls soccer team picked up its second win of the season on Sept. 14, taking the measure of Banks during its home opener by a 3-1 margin. "The girls played well, and really worked together to come out with a win at the end," coach Nina Wagner said. The Indians got a pair of goals from junior Paulina Beteran and a penalty kick conversion from Annika Molina. Molalla finished up its non-league schedule Friday against Oregon Episcopal. They open league...
MOLALLA, OR
focusnewspaper.com

Register For Youth Basketball & Indoor Soccer By October 20

Hickory – Registration is now underway for the City of Hickory’s Youth Basketball and Indoor Soccer programs. Participation is free to all City of Hickory residents, and nonresidents can also participate by paying a $40 nonresident fee. Each participant will also purchase their team jersey at the time of registration.
HICKORY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy