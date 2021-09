Shortages of computer chips and other raw materials are continuing to hit Germany's manufacturers, as bottlenecks leave companies struggling to fill orders from a rebounding global economy. Widespread friction in supply chains sent a closely watched index of German business optimism lower for the third month in a row in September. The Ifo institute index fell to 98.8 points from 99.6 in August. “The problems with obtaining raw materials and intermediate goods is holding back the German economy,” the Munich-based institute said Friday. “Industry is experiencing a bottleneck recession.” The German economy, Europe's largest, has rebounded sharply from the...

