Ube Pie From Kimberly Camara

By Food52
Food52
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFun fact about me: I love pie. If I see pie, or if I'm offered pie, I am going to eat pie—and if you're reading this, you probably can relate. This pie recipe ups the ante highlighting ube, a vibrant purple yam native to the Philippines that I grew up eating in all sorts of Filipino desserts. It's a colorful alternative to a sweet potato or pumpkin pie, consisting of a flaky, buttery crust, a rich, velvety custard, freshly whipped cream, and purple yam chips for a perfectly subtle crunch. The unrivaled silkiness of the pie filling is achieved by using the Braun TriForce Power Blender, which also makes prep so quick, simple, and easy. This is the one you bring to the holiday party to impress all your friends and trick them into thinking you spent the entire day baking it, even though you didn’t (but that will be our little secret!). —Kimberly Camara.

