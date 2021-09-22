Contest Looking For Couple To Trade Technology For Old-Fashioned Map

PORT TOBACCO, MD -- MARCH 22: Mikah sketched his route out by hand on a paper map. Mikah Meyer is on a three year journey to visit every National Park Service site in the United States. He completes his tour of the 419 sites on April 29th at the Lincoln Memorial. (photo by Andre Chung for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We’ve all been relying on our cell phones and GPS devices to get around. So do you think you could go back to an old-fashioned paper map?

That’s the challenge from a communications company called Windstream.

They’re offering $1,500 to one couple who can use a paper map to find three locations in their city within one week.

But that means no smartphone, no GPS and no help.

If you think you have what it takes, you can apply here .