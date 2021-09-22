CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
INJURY UPDATE: Tua Tagovailoa ruled out for Week 3 with fractured ribs

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V4aUH_0c4c2QWn00
David Santiago,Miami Herald via AP

Former Alabama signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa has officially been ruled out of the Miami Dolphins Week 3 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tagovailoa was carted off the field last Sunday after being sacked for the third time in just two series of action against the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins will start NFL veteran Jacoby Brissett this Sunday in the absence of Tagovailoa. Brissett replaced Tagovailoa last week after the injury, but the Bills man-handled the Dolphins 35-0.

Tua led the Dolphins to a road win over Mac Jones and the New England Patriots in Week 1.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor the status of Tagovailoa over the coming days.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

