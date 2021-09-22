Ohio State freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson announces Arby's sponsorship
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson shared the news Wednesday of his new NIL deal with Arby's. The news comes just days after Henderson's breakout game in Ohio State's 41-20 win over Tulsa. Henderson rushed for 277 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. He compiled 207 rushing yards in the second half and registered touchdown runs of 52 and 48 yards in the third quarter.abc6onyourside.com
