Things trending towards Kyle Van Noy returning vs. Saints

By Ryan Hannable
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

After missing last week’s game in New York against the Jets, outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy returned to practice on Wednesday, which is a good sign for Sunday.

