Road Closure for Trenton Rd (29th St. to Ware Rd)
The City of McAllen is currently working on storm sewer improvements at Trenton Road and future N. 33rd street as part of the 2018 Bond Election Drainage Improvement Projects. In order to install new storm sewer lines, east and west-bound lanes along Trenton Road between N. 29th Street and Ware Road will be closed beginning 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, through 5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021. Residents along Trenton Road will still be able to access their homes/businesses.texasborderbusiness.com
