The common misconception in politics is that the person who has raised the most money will probably win the election. When billionaire Michael Bloomberg entered the Democrat primary race for president he had all of the other candidates scared of his billions. "You can't buy the presidency," Candidate Bernie Sanders yelled. Bloomberg spent about one hundred million on advertising in a few weeks and was out of the race in under two months. All that money was spent and he just never gained any traction with the voters.

WYOMING STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO