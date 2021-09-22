CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

WATCH: Nicole Richie’s Hair Catches on Fire Blowing Out Candles on 40th Birthday Cake

By Kati Kuuseoks
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30zG6t_0c4c0KY500

Celebrity birthday parties are known for being over the top, but sometimes things can get a little out of hand. You know what they say. It’s all fun and games until someone loses their… hair!? Socialite Nicole Richie experienced a rather close call with that while trying to celebrate her special day. The star turned 40 and appeared to have a smaller get-together with those closest to her. All was well until it came to the climactic cake ceremony.

Nicole Richie’s Birthday “Surprise”

Baby2Baby co-CEO and friend, Kelly Sawyer, is the one who brought the cake to the table. Nicole Richie dazzled in an elegant black dress as she sat at the table waiting. The cake displayed a photo of a younger Richie with notably longer curls. As Richie bent over to blow the candles out, chaos ensued. Candles on both her left and right sides met with her loose hair and started spreading like wildfire. Stylist Liat Baruch immediately jumped into action to try to snuff out the flames while Richie let out a scream.

It probably wasn’t the birthday surprise Nicole Richie was hoping for this year. Despite the scary accident, though, Richie appeared to take it all in stride and good humor. She shared the whole thing to over 5 million Instagram followers with the following caption: “Well… so far 40 is 🔥”

Other stars took her cue and jumped in with comments of their own.

Her hairstylist, Gregory Russell, joked: “Stop!!! Again?!?!”

Zooey Deschanel could only muster up an “omg.”

Of course, her husband needed to chime in as well. Joel Madden hilariously quoted a past Simple Life castmate of Richie, Paris Hilton: ‘That’s hot.”

Watch it all go down right here:

The Invitation List

Photographer Carlos Eric Lopez is actually to thank for hosting Nicole Richie’s 40th birthday bash. Ironically, the guest list included more than one hairstylist. They were Jamie Mizrahi and Simone Harouche, joined also by Bragg Live Food Products consulting specialist Sophia Rossi. A few others joined the celebration, while some of Richie’s usual entourage notably appeared to be absent.

Although it didn’t look like her famous father could make the festivities, he took to Instagram to post a birthday tribute nonetheless. Lionel famously adopted Nicole at the wish of her biological parents when she was a young child. Despite the lack of a biological connection, the father-daughter duo’s bond is unmatched. He captioned their photos together sweetly with: “It’s showtime !! @nicolerichie You have been rainbows and butterflies your whole life … but you will always be my little girl, no matter how many birthdays we celebrate!!”

See for yourself:

Comments / 0

Related
femalefirst.co.uk

Nicole Richie marks all clothes so daughter doesn't steal them

'Simple Life' star Nicole Richie marks all of her clothes with her name so her teenage daughter doesn't steal them. Nicole Richie marks all her clothes with her name so her daughter doesn't steal them. The 'Simple Life' star has revealed she puts her initial on all of her outfits...
BEAUTY & FASHION
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Madden
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Nicole Richie
Person
Gregory Russell
Person
Zooey Deschanel
Birmingham Star

Megan Thee Stallion's stunning Met Gala look

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): American rapper Megan Thee Stallion arrived at the Met Gala 2021 dressed as a movie starlet straight out of the 1950s. Megan gave fans a sneak peek of her Met Gala look as she stepped out of her hotel, The Mark, in New York City, reported E! News.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#Birthday Parties#Birthday Cakes#Lionelrichie
nickiswift.com

This Is One Thing Harry Hamlin Won't Let Lisa Rinna Do

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna are Hollywood royalty. Harry appears to be the more laid-back member of the duo and doesn't get too riled up about life. According to Page Six, Harry keeps his cool as his 20-year-old daughter Amelia is dating Scott Disick. Many dads might freak out by their daughter dating a man 18 years older, much less a reality TV star linked to the Kardashians.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Ciara turns Russell Wilson’s jersey into a dress for the Met Gala

Baseball is America’s pastime, but football is king in the country right now. Ciara understood the assignment at the Met Gala Monday night, which was themed, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”. The singer showed up to the New York City-based ball in a lime-green sequined dress, inspired by her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Chrissy Teigen Is Opening Up About Another Bit of Plastic Surgery She Recently Underwent

For better or worse, Chrissy Teigen has always been an open book. Whether it’s distilling the details of her heartbreaking miscarriage, or trying to be accountable for past bullying, the model and mom of two has rarely shied away from being open — especially on social media. In her latest Instagram Story, Teigen discussed the recent plastic surgery procedure she underwent, which included the removal of her face’s cheek fat.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

‘Bachelorette’ Alum Hannah Brown Shares HUGE News

Bachelorette fan-favorite Hannah Brown dropped HUGE news on Wednesday, September 8. What is the Dancing With The Stars Season 28 champ up to now? Keep reading, and we’ll explain. Hannah Brown livin’ her best life after heartache. ABC viewers are very familiar with Hannah Brown. She’s appeared on two shows...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Tori Spelling Has Become Khloe Kardashian and We Are Shook

For months, it has been clear that Tori Spelling's marriage to Dean McDermott is over. They're not actually divorced yet, for the oh-so-complicated reason of not having the budget for separate homes just yet. But after an entire summer of being seen without her ring, Tori sporting a new look.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Beyoncé Dressed Up Like Barbie in Hot Pink Platform Heels and a Skintight Minidress

Beyoncé dressed up like a real-life Barbie doll last night. But not just any Barbie doll, a Versace Barbie (or shall we say, Bar-bey). While attending husband Jay-Z's 40/40 Club's 18th anniversary on Saturday night, Bey stepped out in hot pink platform heels, a matching coat that was thrown over a black skintight minidress, and a sparkly pink drawstring bag — all Versace. She even sipped from a bedazzled pink tumbler (similar to J.Lo's) with the fashion house's Medusa logo emblazoned on the front.
BEAUTY & FASHION
talentrecap.com

Kim Kardashian Was on ‘Dancing with The Stars’?

One of the most influential A-listers today was once featured on Dancing with the Stars. Back in 2008, Kim Kardashian was best known for her newfound fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The then-rising reality star lasted three rounds on the series before facing elimination. Fans are well-aware today...
THEATER & DANCE
Page Six

Kyle Richards turns on Erika Jayne at ‘RHOBH’ dinner from hell

Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards’ friendship is on its way out after a dramatic showdown. Richards inserted herself into Jayne’s argument with Sutton Stracke during the “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast’s dinner at Kathy Hilton’s house in Wednesday’s episode when she attempted to explain why Jayne threatening Stracke with a lawsuit was wrong.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

221K+
Followers
23K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy