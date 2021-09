The Browns set the tone early with their rushing game. A 13-play, 75-yard march opened the game and the scoring. Kansas City struggled early to get off the field, allowing Cleveland to convert on two fourth-down attempts. The Chiefs found themselves in an offensive rhythm but couldn’t capitalize on scoring opportunities. In the end, the Kansas City playmakers did what they do: they made plays — and the Chiefs escaped a Week 1 scare.

