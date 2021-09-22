Wacko Maria x 'Hannibal' Collab Has Many Mads Mikkelsons

Japanese labels, Wacko Maria and MINEDENIM, join forces again presenting their Fall/Winter 2021 shirt series, this time tapping the excellence of stylist Tsuyoshi Noguchi. The collection is made up of two tops; a short sleeve Hawaiian shirt archetypal of Wacko Maria, and a long sleeve thermal, a set that allows for playful layering or, worn as separates in the warmer months. The predictably bold Hawaiian shirt in question displays a palm tree print, and comes in colors of washed red, yellow beige and black that bring an understated retro look to the line. Thermal undershirts, in a staple black and white, are crafted with a waffle-woven cotton fabric, while the Hawaiian shirts go for soft yet durable Tencel denim.

APPAREL ・ 10 DAYS AGO