Wacko Maria x 'Hannibal' Collab Has Many Mads Mikkelsons
Price: ¥9,900 to ¥37,400 (approximately $90 to $340 for the clothing), ¥2,200 (approximately $20 for the cup), and ¥3,300 (approximately $30 for the plate) Editor's Notes: So Wacko Maria's Fall Winter 2021 collection is a little goofy, with its kinda dated Superbad and Bob Dylan nods. But at least it has a few more contemporary refs, like Hannibal. Well, semi-contemporary. At least it's dropping in time for Halloween.
