CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Wacko Maria x 'Hannibal' Collab Has Many Mads Mikkelsons

Highsnobiety
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrice: ¥9,900 to ¥37,400 (approximately $90 to $340 for the clothing), ¥2,200 (approximately $20 for the cup), and ¥3,300 (approximately $30 for the plate) Editor's Notes: So Wacko Maria's Fall Winter 2021 collection is a little goofy, with its kinda dated Superbad and Bob Dylan nods. But at least it has a few more contemporary refs, like Hannibal. Well, semi-contemporary. At least it's dropping in time for Halloween.

www.highsnobiety.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Wacko Maria and MINEDENIM Return With FW21 Retro Shirts

Japanese labels, Wacko Maria and MINEDENIM, join forces again presenting their Fall/Winter 2021 shirt series, this time tapping the excellence of stylist Tsuyoshi Noguchi. The collection is made up of two tops; a short sleeve Hawaiian shirt archetypal of Wacko Maria, and a long sleeve thermal, a set that allows for playful layering or, worn as separates in the warmer months. The predictably bold Hawaiian shirt in question displays a palm tree print, and comes in colors of washed red, yellow beige and black that bring an understated retro look to the line. Thermal undershirts, in a staple black and white, are crafted with a waffle-woven cotton fabric, while the Hawaiian shirts go for soft yet durable Tencel denim.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Marc Jacobs Heaven x Nodaleto Shoe Collab Release, Info

Editor's Notes: Heaven, Marc Jacobs' cool older sister label, just dropped a nostalgic collaboration with Nodaleto, the buzzy footwear brand beloved for its unapologetically chunky heels. The duo apply Nodaleto's signature flared heel to a knee-high boot and a strappy Mary Jane, two silhouettes that harken to the '90s grungy,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
dbknews.com

The Fortnite x Balenciaga collab is somehow the worst of both brands

Fortnite and Balenciaga have done it again. Taking another step into the video game world — a foray it did last year with the video game Afterworld — Fortnite players around the world can now don their avatars in Balenciaga drip. This collaboration is banal, if not lazy, in the...
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Randomevent x Dickies "Bleach" Collaboration, Release Date

Release Date: September 25 (in-store), October 1 (online) Editor's Notes: As we've said on this very site, you can (and ought to) wear Dickies year-round. The humble workwear brand was adopted by tastemakers because its gear is nothing if not versatile: it's hardy, affordable, and cut for comfort. So, when Randomevent was brought in to work with Dickies, it opted to avoid altering the base designs much, favoring a more artistic approach.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonah Hill
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Michael Cera
Highsnobiety

Pharrell's Humanrace Skincare Is Dropping a Clothing Collection

Pharrell Williams's perpetually sold-out skincare brand, Humanrace, is about to restock — and drop clothing, too. On September 27, a line of Humanrace merchandise will release exclusively at SSENSE. The latest installment in Pharrell's longstanding adidas partnership — the Humanrace Sičhona sneaker — will also debut via the luxury retailer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Highsnobiety

NOAH x Vans Fall/Winter 2021 Collab Release Date, Price, Info

Model: Caballero VLT LX, Authentic One Piece VLT LX. Editor's Notes: NOAH knows best. The New York-based brand doesn't try too hard for its collaborative drops, preferring simple stuff that speaks for itself in a way that mirrors its own seasonal collections. That's why NOAH's FW21 Vans collaboration opts for approachable earth-toned revisions rather than outré nuttiness.
LIFESTYLE
Vogue Magazine

Rosalía and Evan Mock Are the First to Wear Frank Ocean’s Homer x Prada Collab

When Frank Ocean announced the debut of his luxury brand Homer last month, it was one of those rare moments of pop culture alchemy that just felt right. And thankfully, given Ocean’s reputation as one of the music world’s most stylish and innovative dressers, his first collection of fine jewelry and silk scarves—as well as the accompanying catalog designed by Tracy Ma and lavishly illustrated with original photographs by Tyrone Lebon—did not disappoint.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Supreme X True Religion Collab Could Drop “Later This Season”: Report

If you pay attention to the fashion world, you may have noticed the major resurgence in Y2K, or early 2000s trends as of late. It’s no secret that things that were once popular tend to fall back into people’s good graces after a few years on the back burner, which is exactly what we’re seeing as the trend cycle moves into the years of the late 2000s.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collab#Hawaiian#Japanese
Highsnobiety

Nigo x Louis Vuitton's Duck Bag Is Made for Tony Soprano

Attention goomahs, goombas and gabagool-gobblers: images pointing to a new Nigo x Louis Vuitton collection have surfaced, namely, a duck-shaped shoulder bag that would reduce Tony Soprano to tears. The fowl-inspired pouch, rumored to release in November, is constructed of LV monogrammed leather accented with gold hardware. A removable shoulder...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

A Supreme X Tiffany & Co. Collab Is Rumored for This Season

According to a number of leak accounts, Supreme and Tiffany & Co. are preparing to unveil a range of collaborative pieces very soon. DropsbyJay, for example, predicts that the collab "may be one of the highlights of FW21." The news follows speculation that Supreme will be teaming up with True...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Bella Hadid Fronts Self-Portrait Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

Since its establishment in 2013, Self-Portrait has been a staple in the London fashion scene, and its founder Han Chong has toyed with new methods of production, becoming more responsible through using organic cotton and recycled chiffon, viscose, and polyester. For Spring/Summer 2022 showcased at London Fashion Week, Bella Hadid...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Highsnobiety

CDG Play x Converse Chuck Taylor FW21 Release Date, Price

Price: ¥16,500 (about $151) for the low-top and ¥17,050 (about $156) for the high-top Editor's Notes: Nothing divides a crowd quite like the inimitable CDG Play Converse. Sometimes dubbed "the shoes with the heart," the collaborative Chuck Taylors have built quite a following off the strength of Filip Pągowski's iconic red heart.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Highsnobiety

Pearls For Men Aren't Going Anywhere

Pearls for men have been everywhere lately — and we think they’re here to stay. Like a lot of our current fashion landscape, A$AP Rocky was one of the first to adopt the look. The rapper started wearing the classic jewel back in 2019 and since then he’s kept them as part of his regular rotation, most recently pairing a suit with an oversized pearl necklace and matching rings.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Jaden Smith & MSFTSrep Have Taken Over London

After four whole years, Jaden Smith has returned to London, and no one is more excited than him. Teaming up with luxury retailer Selfridges, Jaden has set up a pop-up for his label MSFTSrep and to highlight his collaborative silhouette, the Vision Racer, with New Balance. "I love London," Jaden...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sole Collector

J Balvin Confirms He Has Another Jordan Collab on the Way

After delivering his colorful “Colores Y Vibras” Air Jordan 1 in December, J Balvin confirms he has another sneaker collab with Jordan Brand in the works. For the Season 14 premiere of Complex’s Sneaker Shopping, the Latin artist joined host Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods where he revealed that there’s another J Balvin x Jordan sneaker on the way. While the specifics behind the next shoe weren’t shared, Balvin did reveal a teaser for a new Air Jordan branding on social media last week, which showcased his signature lightning bolt logo for the “Air” text.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Welcome to the Wacky World of Contemporary Designer Grills

Flames. Drips. Butterflies. Old English engravings. A Black power symbol. Bedazzled fangs. In the world of oral jewelry design, if you can envision it, you can wear it on your grill. “You have to learn how to make anything possible,” explains grill designer Elan Pinhasov-Malaev over FaceTime. “That’s the trick...
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Fortnite x Balenciaga Skins, Clothing, Accessories Collab

Two cultural icons collide to bring Fortnite x Balenciaga to life, combining the physical and digital world for a fully immersive experience. Remember when Fortnite was just a game? It's highly unlikely given its instant success. From 10 million players in its first fortnight (pun unintended) in 2017 to 125 million players in less than a year, Fortnite is nothing short of a cultural phenomenon – and a constant reminder of the power of modern gaming.
NFL
Highsnobiety

Monsters, Inc. x adidas Collaboration Release Date, Info

Adidas and Pixar have teamed up on a collection of Monsters, Inc.-inspired wares, a testament to the animated film's endurance — and how far from god Disney adults will stray. Celebrating the animated flick's 20th anniversary, adidas transforms Pixar's most lovable monsters into... fuzzy sneakers. There's a Mike Wazowski D.O.N....
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy