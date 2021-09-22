Canucks' Justin Bailey: Tests positive for COVID-19
Bailey (shoulder) tested positive for COVID-19 and won't be able to travel to Vancouver for the next 10 days, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports. Bailey was already coming into camp having missed the end of the previous season due to a shoulder injury and now will be unavailable for at least the first two preseason contests. The 26-year-old winger will face an uphill battle to secure a spot on the Opening Night roster, though an injury to Tyler Motte (upper body) could create a spot.www.cbssports.com
