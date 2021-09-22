CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

Canucks' Justin Bailey: Tests positive for COVID-19

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Bailey (shoulder) tested positive for COVID-19 and won't be able to travel to Vancouver for the next 10 days, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports. Bailey was already coming into camp having missed the end of the previous season due to a shoulder injury and now will be unavailable for at least the first two preseason contests. The 26-year-old winger will face an uphill battle to secure a spot on the Opening Night roster, though an injury to Tyler Motte (upper body) could create a spot.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Preds’ arena latest in NHL to require test or vaccination

NASHVILLE, Tenn. _ (AP) — The NHL’s Nashville Predators’ home arena will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test at least through Nov. 15. That makes the Predators the 14th NHL team using similar requirements. The Bridgestone Arena policy announced Monday applies to all events being held inside the facility. The Country Music Association awards show is scheduled for Nov. 10. Arena officials will announce at the start of each month whether that policy remains in place or is altered. Children 12 and under will have to either mask up or provide a negative test result.
NHL
audacy.com

Several Saints personnel test positive for Covid-19

The Saints on Tuesday were dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak which was mostly impacting the offensive coaching staff. A "handful" of offensive coaches tested positive for the virus, the team announced on Tuesday morning, while Adam Schefter of ESPN later reported that one player and a team nutritionist had also tested positive.
NFL
Clayton News Daily

Report: Eight Saints test positive for COVID-19

Eight members of the New Orleans Saints have tested positive for COVID-19, including six offensive coaches and a player, ESPN and NFL Network reported Tuesday. The unidentified player is already on injured reserve and the team nutritionist is also one of the eight, per the reports. The six coaches and...
NFL
Yardbarker

Multiple Saints coaches test positive for COVID-19

Coming off a stunning win over the Green Bay Packers, the New Orleans Saints are now dealing with some concern after a COVID-19 outbreak among the coaching staff. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that multiple Saints’ offensive coaches tested positive for the coronavirus, and there is uncertainty regarding their status for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bailey
Person
Tyler Motte
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers assistant coach tests positive for COVID-19

A vaccinated assistant coach for the Green Bay Packers has tested positive for COVID-19. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery tested positive this week and will need two negative tests within 24 hours to return to the team. This is the...
NFL
Fear The Fin

2021-22 St. Louis Blues Preview: Another underwhelming season?

If you’re like us, the St. Louis Blues are a team you’ve grown to view as an enemy. Yes, I still have not let go of the pain and suffering we endured as Sharks fans during the 2019 Western Conference Final. I am sure I am not alone in actively rooting against the St. Louis Blues still to this day.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Canucks’ Miller mindful of COVID-19 protocols as Hamonic misses player testing

J.T. Miller didn’t sound like he was delivering an enthusiastic public health safety advisory on Wednesday. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. However, the Vancouver Canucks forward was willing to acknowledge the seriousness of the National Hockey League’s strict new coronavirus protocols regarding...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canucks#Covid 19#Tsn
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights’ Burning Questions: What if They Fall Short Again?

To wrap our five-part series on burning questions ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights’ 2021-22 NHL season, we’re taking a step back with more of a big picture view of things – what happens if the club falls short of a Stanley Cup championship once again?. To start, let’s get...
NHL
NBC Sports

Jaylon Ferguson tests positive for COVID-19

It looks like the Ravens won’t have one of their depth pieces at outside linebacker in Week Three. According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Jaylon Ferguson has tested positive for COVID-19. Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com was the first to report there was at least one positive test among Baltimore’s 53-man roster with contact tracing ongoing.
NFL
FOX 21 Online

Hibbing Native, Former UMD Star Scott Perunovich to Captain St. Louis Blues Prospects Team

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – Former UMD men’s hockey star Scott Perunovich will serve as team captain for the St. Louis Blues at a prospects tournament this weekend. The tournament will take place in Traverse City, Michigan beginning Friday. Perunovich missed the entire 2021 season due to shoulder surgery. The Hibbing native signed with the Blues after his junior campaign with the Bulldogs, which saw him win the 2020 Hobey Baker Award. Perunovich was drafted by St. Louis back in 2018.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Flames' Tyler Pitlick: Suffers lower-body injury

Pitlick left Sunday's preseason game against Edmonton due to a lower-body injury, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 reports. Pitlick initially sustained the injury in the first period but tried to gut it out for a pair of shifts in the second before calling it a night. It's unclear whether this injury is related to the lower-body injury that sidelined Pitlick down the stretch last season.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Makes impact off bench

Hayes went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 6-0 win over Philadelphia. Hayes didn't start Sunday's contest, but he was one of two Pirates to end with multiple hits. He knocked in a pair of runs with a seventh-inning double, and he also scored on a balk in the ninth. The third baseman has posted eight multi-hit efforts in 18 games in September, and he's now slashing .260/.319/.377 through 392 plate appearances overall.
MLB
CBS Sports

Football Team's Dyami Brown: Finishes without a catch

Brown finished without a catch on two targets and took one carry for a loss of four yards in Sunday's 43-21 loss to Buffalo. The rookie third-round pick hasn't done much through his first three games, despite handling the No. 2 receiver role -- at least in terms of snaps -- while Curtis Samuel (groin) has been on injured reserve throughout September. Samuel is eligible to return Week 4 at Atlanta, but it won't come as any surprise if he misses another game, which could allow Brown to make another start. The rookie has caught just four of his 12 targets for 32 yards.
NFL
CBS Sports

Football Team's Adam Humphries: Catches just one pass

Humphries caught one of four targets for seven yards in Sunday's 43-21 loss to the Bills. The veteran slot man tied for second on the team in targets on a day where Buffalo ate up most of the possession and Taylor Heinicke attempted only 24 passes. Humphries and Logan Thomas are tied for second on the team with 14 targets through three games, but the former has managed just 71 scoreless yards, while the tight end has 117 yards and two TDs. Humphries at least gets a good matchup Week 4, facing the Falcons in Atlanta.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Allows two runs in no-decision

Woodford allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one across 5.2 innings in the win over the Cubs on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision. Woodford allowed both runs in the fourth inning on three hits, including a ground-rule double by Sergio Alcantara. He has given up just five runs over 23.2 innings in his last five starts. The 24-year-old has a 3.88 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 46 punchouts in 62.2 innings this season. This was likely his last start of the regular season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Packers' Tyler Lancaster: Evaluated for concussion

Lancaster is being evaluated for a concussion Sunday against San Francisco. Lancaster's return can be considered questionable at this time. He'll need to clear concussion protocol in order to resume playing.
NFL
CBS Sports

Orioles' John Means: Strikes out eight in loss

Means (6-8) allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out eight over five innings, taking the loss versus Texas on Sunday. The southpaw gave up a two-run home run to Andy Ibanez in the fourth inning and an RBI double to Adolis Garcia in the fifth to account for the runs on his line. Means issued no walks for the first time in his five September starts. He's been effective this year with a 3.32 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 132:26 K:BB across 143.2 innings. The Baltimore ace should get one more start this year, tentatively scheduled for next weekend in Toronto.
MLB
CBS Sports

Packers' Krys Barnes: Dealing with head injury

Barnes exited Sunday's Week 3 contest against the 49ers to be evaluated for a concussion. There's been no official word as to whether Barnes has been diagnosed with a concussion. If that is the case, he will have to clear concussion protocol prior to returning to the field. Oren Burks and Ty Summers could each see an increased role in Barnes' absence.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy