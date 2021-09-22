CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canucks' Tyler Motte: In doubt following surgery

 4 days ago

Motte -- who underwent offseason surgery for an upper-body injury -- could miss the start of the season after manager Jim Benning told reporters, "Tyler had an upper-body injury and had surgery this summer... he won't be skating with the main group at camp... I don't know if he'll be available to start the season or not," per Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver.

Tyler Motte
Jim Benning
