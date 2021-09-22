CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IPL 2021: Nortje, Rabada skittle SRH to 134/9

buffalonynews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubai [UAE], September 22 (ANI): Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada starred with the ball as Delhi Capitals (DC) restricted SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to 134/9 in their allotted twenty overs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. Anrich Nortje (2-12), Kagiso Rabada (3-37),...

