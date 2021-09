FOXBORO — A town-wide cleanup on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on Saturday drew more than 300 volunteers. “I think it made it a little extra special being that the event was on 9/11. As a country, we promised to never forget those we lost on that terrible day back in 2001,” said organizer and cleanup committee member A.J. Dooley. “The day has become a day to give back, a day to serve and a day to never forget. I think we accomplished that.”

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO