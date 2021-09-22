CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
German citizens at MSU weigh in on upcoming German election

By Dan Netter
State News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the week leading up to Sept. 26, thousands of Germans citizens living internationally will vote by mail in the nation’s federal election. Post-doctoral researcher Kristian König and physics graduate student Stefanie Adams are both German citizens and will vote by mail in the election. The election determines how many...

