Last week NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said he expects 98% of NHL players to be fully vaccinated by the start of the season. He added it would be 15 or fewer players who wouldn’t be vaccinated. Duncan Keith got vaccinated last week. He flew to the USA to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, because it is only one dose, and then he returned to Canada and is quarantining until next Friday. He will miss the first week of training camp while he is in quarantine, but will return next Friday and will likely play in the Oilers final three preseason games.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO