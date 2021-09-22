Manhunt Under Way After Jersey City Police Intercept Potential Shooting: Developing
A Jersey City high school was placed on lockdown as police searched for gunmen wanted in an intercepted shooting Wednesday morning, developing reports say.
A handgun loaded with a high-capacity magazine was recovered from a ski mask-clad gunman near Palisade Avenue around 11:45 a.m.
Police believe two other weapons were involved in the incident, which involved at least three ski mask-wearing men, sources say.
Dickerson High School was placed on lockdown around 12:40 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
