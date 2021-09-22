CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey City, NJ

Manhunt Under Way After Jersey City Police Intercept Potential Shooting: Developing

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iWfZv_0c4buRJ800
  • South Jersey Man With Replica Handgun Shot, Killed By Police ID…
  • Passengers Jump From Bus Windows In Irvington Crash With Stolen…
  • 1,544 Heroin Folds, Four Guns Seized, 10 People Busted In Pater…

A Jersey City high school was placed on lockdown as police searched for gunmen wanted in an intercepted shooting Wednesday morning, developing reports say.

A handgun loaded with a high-capacity magazine was recovered from a ski mask-clad gunman near Palisade Avenue around 11:45 a.m.

Police believe two other weapons were involved in the incident, which involved at least three ski mask-wearing men, sources say.

Dickerson High School was placed on lockdown around 12:40 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Prosecutor Probes Hit-Run Jersey City Crash

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left at least one person seriously injured.The two-car incident occurred at Old Bergen Road and Greenville Avenue at 8:48 p.m.Police were looking for a pickup truck that fled east on Linden towards Ocean Ave.Initial pol…
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
City
Irvington, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Jersey#Manhunt#Heroin#Dickerson High School
Daily Voice

Girl Dies In Trenton Shooting

A young girl died in a Trenton shooting Saturday, authorities said.Gunfire ran out on the first block of Bellevue Avenue around 6:45 p.m., striking the girl and two others, the Mercer County prosecutor’s office said.The girl -- reportedly 12 -- was pronounced dead at the hospital.None of the victim…
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck In South Jersey

A bicyclist was seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Atlantic County, authorities said.The collision occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday on East Black Horse Pike at South Cologne Avenue in Hamilton, initial reports said.The crash victim was taken to AtlanticCare Medical Center, City Divisio…
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Head-On Crash Leaves One Dead In Dauphin County

A person died in a two-vehicle crash late Sunday night, according to area police.Swatara Township Police were dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment at 61st & Ann streets around 11:40 p.m.Upon arrival, officers learned that two vehicles had been involved in a head-on co…
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Dog Rescued After House Fire Breaks Out On Long Island

Authorities rescued a dog from a house fire on Long Island.Officers responded to a report of a fire at a home on Prospect Avenue in East Meadow at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, according to the Nassau County Police Department.Police said while searching for any occupants of the building, NCPD o…
EAST MEADOW, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
133K+
Followers
27K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy