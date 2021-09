Things were a bit frosty between the Boston Bruins and Jake DeBrusk last season. In what was the worst season of DeBrusk’s NHL career, the 24-year-old bounced around (and in and out of) the Boston lineup, opened up about what an awful year it was, and admitted that he heard the outside noise a bit more than you’d like. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy wasn’t afraid to call out DeBrusk throughout that horrible, no good year, and even Cassidy admitted that the sides would need some time apart before they discussed the future.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO