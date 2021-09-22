CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NZXT H510 Flow review: NZXT has almost perfected the H510 PC case

By Rich Edmonds
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNZXT answers community calls for better PC case airflow. If it ain't broke, don't fix it certainly works for PC cases, but there's always room for improvement. The NZXT H510 is an excellent mid-tower chassis that allows anyone to create a sleek-looking PC build with very little effort. We believe it to be one of the best PC cases you can buy, and NZXT has just created a new version for better airflow.

