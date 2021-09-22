NZXT H510 Flow review: NZXT has almost perfected the H510 PC case

Typing should be fun. It should feel good with responsive keys and that oh-so-delightful clickity clack. If you want to upgrade your typing experience then get a Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro wireless mechanical keyboard on sale for $179.99 at Amazon. That's a huge discount and $50 off this keyboard's normal price. It has only dropped this low a couple of times in the last year: once in January and once during 2020's Black Friday sales. Other than that this keyboard has never dropped below $200. This sale from Amazon is just price matching the same deal at Best Buy, so you can also get it there.

