Park Rapids, MN

Sweeps lead Park Rapids girls swimming and diving team past Pirates

By Vance Carlson
Park Rapids Enterprise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Park Rapids girls swimming and diving team went 1-2-3 in five events and added five other winning efforts to spark a 135-45 victory at Crookston on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Claire Voigt, Gabi Shepersky, Amelia Bagstad and Lizzie Seifert opened the meet by winning the 200-meter medley relay in 2:27.97 before the Panthers posted 1-2-3 finishes in the next two events to build a 36-10 advantage.

